Kenai, an 8-month-old black bear cub from Alaska, is Cameron Park Zoo's newest addition.

WACO, Texas — Kenai, an 8-month-old black bear cub from Alaska, found a new home Wednesday in Waco's Cameron Park Zoo.

Kenai was found scavenging for food near a compound in Chistochina, Ala. with no mother in sight. Alaska Fish and Wildlife Services captured the cub and transported him in September 2022 to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage.

Kenai was nursed back to health and Cameron Park Zoo General Curator Manda Butler flew to Alaska on March 3 to escort the cub to his new home.

Kenai is expected to follow Zoo's standard quarantine protocol for the next several weeks.

The Cameron Park Zoo says they are looking forward to when their visitors can meet him.

This new addition comes after the Cameron Park Zoo recently mourned the loss of 25-year-old North American black bear Donna in February.

Meet Kenai, Cameron Park Zoo’s new black bear cub! Kenai is around 8 months old and was found scavenging for food, with... Posted by Cameron Park Zoo on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

