ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Many parents have fond memories of reading to their young children. Perhaps it was a bedtime ritual at your house.

But, in reality, thousands of Tampa Bay area children do not have a storybook of their own. And that’s where Goodwill’s BookWorks program comes in.

From Feb. 1 through March 15, you’re encouraged to donate gently-used children’s storybooks at any Goodwill-Suncoast store or donation site in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Hernando, Sumter, Marion, or Highlands counties. You can find a donation location here. When you donate a book, attach a note saying “For BookWorks."

Goodwill volunteers clean the books, and other volunteers read them to kids at Head Start centers serving low-income families. Children are then given a book to take home. Last year, BookWorks volunteers presented books to more than 55,000 children.

You can also donate money to the literacy program. GoodWill can purchase new storybooks for less than $1 each.

Research shows early childhood literacy is later linked to employment success. Besides, it's fun! And that's why 10News is a proud sponsor of BookWorks!

