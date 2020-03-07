Brandon 4th of July parade canceled, but the community is adapting to celebrate

Organizers are now putting on a "caravan" to go through nursing homes and the Buckhorn subdivision.

BRANDON, Fla. — One of the biggest Independence Day parades in Florida has been canceled. To be safe, organizers called off the Brandon parade.

But, The Community Roundtable members say they still wanted to celebrate, so 55 vehicles will be all decked out in red, white and blue and going to nursing homes on July 4 in a caravan!

"It truly is a Brandon tradition. We've been doing this since 1957, so more than 60 years. We really just didn't want to cancel it. We have our residents that like to set up the night before when we have the regular parade, and it's so important to people we just didn't want to let them down," said Janine Nickerson with The Community Roundtable, which puts on the parade.

The caravan to the nursing homes starts at 10 a.m. It will then be in the Buckhorn Subdivision at 10:45.

The Community Roundtable will also be replaying a parade from 2013. You can watch it by clicking here.

