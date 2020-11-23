10 Tampa Bay's Brightside team shares their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Here are some of the recipes our Brightside team will be cooking up at home for the holiday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you wondering what 10 Tampa Bay's Brightside team members have cooking for Thanksgiving? Here are some of our favorite recipes, that you can try too.

Caitlin’s Sweet Potato Casserole:

4-5 medium sweet potatoes

1 cup pineapple or orange juice

1/4 cup butter + stick to melt

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Cinnamon (plus additional for topping) brown sugar, walnuts or pecans for topping mini marshmallows

Sprinkle nuts with cinnamon and brown sugar (as desired) & drizzle a stick of melted butter on top. Bake at 350 for 10 min.

Peel potatoes and cut into chunks

Put in pot with juice (add water if needed) and simmer to soften. Drain and mash potatoes. Add butter, egg, salt & cinnamon

Tip: for added spice, add ginger (can buy frozen cubes) Beat with electric mixer Put in a casserole dish to bake and sprinkle baked nuts on top. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 20 min. Uncover, add marshmallows to the top and bake for 10-15.

Grant’s Green Beans Lyonnaise:

4 slices of bacon, diced

¼ cup minces onion

½ teaspoon salt

Teaspoon tarragon vinegar

Dash of pepper

4 cup hot cooked green beans

Sauté bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove bacon bits and reserve tablespoon bacon fat. Add onion, sauté until tender. Add seasonings, bacon bits and pour over beans. Toss with a fork.

Rob Finnerty’s Sausage and Cornbread Stuffing:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound sweet Italian sausages (about 4 links), casings removed

2 cups finely chopped onion

2 small carrots, peeled and finely chopped

1-1/2 cups finely chopped celery

2 pounds prepared cornbread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 12 cups)

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1-1/2 to 3 cups low-sodium chicken or turkey broth, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Chop carrot, onion, and celery. Heat up a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add oil to hot pan and swirl to coat. Add Sweet Italian Sausage and break it apart while it browns. Sausage is cooked when no pink is left. Toss the veggies into the skillet with cooked Italian sausage and saute until tender, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove pan from heat and add to large mixing bowl. Crumble cornbread over top.