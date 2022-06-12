How a local business is helping people avoid homelessness across Tampa Bay

With inflation and rising costs, more people are requesting and needing assistance than before.

TAMPA, Fla. — About 30 years ago, Chloe Coney started Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa or CDC Tampa. She wanted to eliminate blight and poverty in areas across the Tampa Bay region.

Decades later, people like Kyra Williams and her family are benefitting from Coney’s efforts and the programs CDC Tampa provides.

“The CDC, they helped a lot. My mom actually was in the home buyers’ program. They helped her a lot with the... she was going through an eviction,” Williams said.

Like many people, inflation and rising costs touched Williams’ family. It almost pushed her folks out of their home. Now, having a stable space.

“Once I turn 18 this January, I’m looking to enroll in the EMT program that the CDC has,” Williams said.

Ronda Watts is the COO of CDC Tampa. Watts said more people are requesting help now than before.

“So, if you think rent prices are hard for people with higher income, think about those people with lower incomes,” Watts said.

Watts’ team looks for people who need help avoiding homelessness across the Tampa Bay area.

“There needs to be more information... more help in the community,” Victor Mandia said. He is with Jaffe Tilchin Wealth Management. “My calling has become even greater here, in this conversation today.”

“Always a calling for me, you know? My mantra is: God blesses you to be a blessing to other people,” Watts said.

You can reach CDC of Tampa can at cdcoftampa.org. You can reach Jaffe Tilchin Wealth Management at jaffetilchin.com.