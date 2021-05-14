Cereal for Summer collects thousands of boxes of cereal to help feed hungry kids

There are still a few ways left to donate!

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay’s Cereal Celebration day is officially in the books! And the Cereal for Summer drive has been a success thanks to donations from people like you.

Our station and Feeding Tampa Bay spent Friday collecting cereal and other breakfast food items at two Publix stores to help kids from going hungry this summer.

Local law enforcement agencies showed up with trucks full of cereal for kids, including nearly 4,000 boxes donated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and community partners.

CEREAL FOR SUMMER: #SheriffChadChronister joined @10TampaBay, @sarahbrosario & @FeedingTampaBay today to hand off nearly 4,000 boxes of cereal donated by #TeamHCSO staff and community partners for #CerealForSummer! You can donate until 7PM at the Britton Plaza @Publix in S Tampa! pic.twitter.com/DOseLYOgsH — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 14, 2021

The Tampa Police Department also rolled up to make their donation in style with a truck carting in a massive amount of the breakfast goods.

THE TRUCKS ARE LOADED! #cerealforsummer drop off is happening today. Tune in to @10TampaBay at 5 p.m. as we make a live delivery on air with @ChiefDugan Thank you to the community for your donations! @FeedingTampaBay pic.twitter.com/2aWw5Ygb69 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 14, 2021

The Clearwater Police Department also dropped off 500 boxes worth of cereal this morning to help make a difference in the community it serves.

Lt. Illich-Hailey sums it up quite nicely. This is what it’s like to be a #communitychampion. Thanks to @10TampaBay for having us out this morning to drop off our 500 boxes of cereal. @Jabari_WTSP pic.twitter.com/cutLegLVDM — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 14, 2021

Everyone's favorite hockey mascot even took a break from 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff preps to make an appearance.

If you missed out, don't worry! There are still some ways you can donate to the cause. Collection boxes will remain at participating Sonny's BBQ restaurants throughout the weekend. Click here for a full list of places you can donate, including Sonny's locations.

There is also the option of supporting Feeding Tampa Bay by donating here if you cannot make it out for any of the remaining donation windows.

Plus, Publix has BOGO cereal going on through May 19, so it’s a great day to shop for your family and help others at the same time.

One in four children in Tampa Bay doesn't know where their next meal is coming from, according to Feeding Tampa Bay.

And as our community continues to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the need for food donations is greater than ever. Kelley Sims, chief development officer at Feeding Tampa Bay says, during the pandemic, 68 percent of people who sought help from Feeding Tampa Bay’s pantries “never needed food relief in the past.”

Last year, COVID-19 forced 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay's annual Cereal for Summer drive to go virtual.

Despite having to shift the event online, the program brought in enough cereal to provide 667,000 meals.