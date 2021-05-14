Donate to Cereal for Summer today!

Stop by and say “Hi” to your favorite 10 Tampa Bay TV friends and drop off some cereal to help feed hungry kids.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Today is 10 Tampa Bay’s Cereal Celebration day. We have a huge Cereal for Summer drive going on today on both sides of the Bay.

10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay will be collecting cereal and other breakfast food items at these Publix stores:

Britton Plaza in Tampa, 3838 Britton Plaza

Disston Plaza in St. Pete, 3501 49th St N

We will be broadcasting live in all of our newscasts and it’s going to be a fun day. Donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

Stop by and say “Hi” to your favorite 10 Tampa Bay TV friends and drop off some cereal to help feed hungry kids.

You’ll get a free gift from 10 Tampa Bay too!

Publix has cereal BOGO’s going on, so it’s a great day to shop for your family and help others at the same time.

One in four children in Tampa Bay doesn't know where their next meal is coming from, according to Feeding Tampa Bay.

And as our community continues to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the need for food donations is greater than ever. Kelley Sims, chief development officer at Feeding Tampa Bay says, during the pandemic, 68 percent of people who sought help from Feeding Tampa Bay’s pantries “never needed food relief in the past.”

Last year, COVID-19 forced 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay's annual Cereal for Summer drive to go virtual.

Despite having to shift the event online, the program brought in 667,000 meals.