Cereal for Summer drive kicked into overdrive with two, 800-box donations

More than 800 boxes of cereal were donated to 10 Tampa Bay's Cereal for Summer drive thanks to one group's generosity.

PALM HARBOR, Fla — The WingMen group from Palm Harbor United Methodist Church dropped off 800 boxes of cereal on Tuesday at Sonny BBQ.

They say they meet at the restaurant every Tuesday and have been donating for several years. But it was clear the group outdid themselves this time. They say they love donating to the drive because the thought of kids going hungry drives them nuts.

The donated cereal goes to Feeding Tampa Bay, which distributes food to pantries in a 10-county area.

Group member Doug Meyer says everyone just wants to do what they can to help feed hungry kids.

“Kids are important to us, kids are important to the church, kids are important to Christ,” Meyer said. “If you don’t feed the kids, their brains don’t work and if their brains don’t work, we’re not doing better. So, this is a small effort on our part to be able to help children.”

Tuesday's generosity didn't stop with the Wingmen group. Sonny BBQ's owner, Edward Titen, said he'd match the donation, meaning 1,630 boxes of cereal will now help feed hungry kids.

“This gives us the opportunity for us to help those who are the most vulnerable,” Titen said. “It gives us great joy to know they’re having a bowl of cereal or some type of food where they had nothing before.”

Feeding Tampa Bay estimates 1 in 4 children in this area are food insecure and the need grows in the summertime when kids aren’t receiving free meals at school.

You can donate cereal at your local Sonny’s through May 14th. You can also donate online at www.cerealforsummer.org