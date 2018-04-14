10News WTSP, Feeding Tampa Bay, All Faiths Food Bank, Publix, Sonny’s BBQ, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are teaming up to feed needy families this summer.
As many as 250,000 children (1 in 4) in our area suffer from hunger, and the problem is especially critical during the summer months when they do not have access to meals at school.
How you can help!
Businesses, schools, churches, charitable groups, and individuals can all participate by collecting cereal and donating to Cereal for Summer. We encourage you to become a collection site for the community. Get your employees and customers involved!
Donated cereal will be distributed to local food banks by Feeding Tampa Bay and All Faiths Food Bank. You are helping families where you live and work.
What can I donate?
- Dry cereal (Think Nutritious!)
- Breakfast Bars
- Oatmeal
When is the Cereal drive?
You will see collection boxes at Sonny’s BBQ Restaurants, other small businesses, and government buildings in mid-April. And from April 30 – May 13, the public will also be able to donate at any local Publix store.
We will have a final push for donations on Friday, May 11th at the 10News studios at 11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg.
Sonny's BBQ locations
Lakeland North
3611 US Hwy 98 North
Lakeland 33809
Lakeland South
5910 South Florida Ave
Lakeland 33813
Brandon
10010 East Adamo Drive
Tampa 33619
Carrollwood
15412 North Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa 33618
Sun City
724 Cypress Village Blvd
Sun City Center 33573
Plant City
1102 Goldfinch Drive
Plant City 33565
Wesley Chapel
5324 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Wesley Chapel 33544
Palm Harbor
30503 Us Hwy 19 North
Palm Harbor 34684
Largo
2250 Seminole Blvd
Largo 33778
New Port Richey
5130 Little Road
New Port Richey 34655
Park Blvd
4385 Park Blvd North
Pinellas Park 33781
St Petersburg
3650 Tyrone Blvd North
St Petersburg 33710