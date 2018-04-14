10News WTSP, Feeding Tampa Bay, All Faiths Food Bank, Publix, Sonny’s BBQ, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are teaming up to feed needy families this summer.

As many as 250,000 children (1 in 4) in our area suffer from hunger, and the problem is especially critical during the summer months when they do not have access to meals at school.

How you can help!

Businesses, schools, churches, charitable groups, and individuals can all participate by collecting cereal and donating to Cereal for Summer. We encourage you to become a collection site for the community. Get your employees and customers involved!

Donated cereal will be distributed to local food banks by Feeding Tampa Bay and All Faiths Food Bank. You are helping families where you live and work.

What can I donate?

Dry cereal (Think Nutritious!)

Breakfast Bars

Oatmeal

When is the Cereal drive?

You will see collection boxes at Sonny’s BBQ Restaurants, other small businesses, and government buildings in mid-April. And from April 30 – May 13, the public will also be able to donate at any local Publix store.

We will have a final push for donations on Friday, May 11th at the 10News studios at 11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg.

Sonny's BBQ locations

Lakeland North

3611 US Hwy 98 North

Lakeland 33809

Lakeland South

5910 South Florida Ave

Lakeland 33813

Brandon

10010 East Adamo Drive

Tampa 33619

Carrollwood

15412 North Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa 33618

Sun City

724 Cypress Village Blvd

Sun City Center 33573

Plant City

1102 Goldfinch Drive

Plant City 33565

Wesley Chapel

5324 Bruce B Downs Blvd

Wesley Chapel 33544

Palm Harbor

30503 Us Hwy 19 North

Palm Harbor 34684

Largo

2250 Seminole Blvd

Largo 33778

New Port Richey

5130 Little Road

New Port Richey 34655

Park Blvd

4385 Park Blvd North

Pinellas Park 33781

St Petersburg

3650 Tyrone Blvd North

St Petersburg 33710

