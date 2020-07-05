Donate to Cereal for Summer and help keep kids from going hungry

The need is greater than ever right now.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This time last year, people in the Tampa Bay region were collecting Cereal for Summer. Spearheaded by 10 Tampa Bay, the drive produced more than 140,000 boxes for Feeding Tampa Bay.

The boxes were distributed to area food banks.

This year, COVID-19 is forcing a change to a virtual cereal drive. The method for collecting cereal may have changed this year, but the need has not. In fact, with kids already learning from home, the need for food is greater than ever.

Local governments, groups, businesses, and individuals have supported Cereal for Summer in a big way for the past several years. Your generosity has made a difference in the lives of children. Please help hungry kids again this year.

To donate, go to www.CerealForSummer.com. Your monetary donation to Feeding Tampa Bay will go to buy cereal at a greatly reduced cost—magnifying your effort.