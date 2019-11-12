ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — How much good could come out of $6 million?

South St. Petersburg is about to find out.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County and West Pasco Counties announced on Wednesday a private, $6 million investment in affordable housing. The investment will be focused on building homes for hardworking families in South St. Petersburg.

The organization's CEO, Mike Sutton, explained the stability of having a place to really call home is simply out of reach for many people in Pinellas County.

He said there needed to be a change.

"We know that those with the fewest resources are forced to make the hardest choices," said Sutton.

"One and six families are denied economic stability that safe housing. This is why the investment was so necessary."

The investment is the result of a partnership between Hancock Whitney Bank and Smith New Markets Tax Credit. Sutton said that the money will give Habitat the ability to build an additional 45 homes over the next 12 months.

"This translates into over 45 families and individuals in our community that will soon have the opportunity to change their lives forever with homeownership," said Sutton.

Volunteers and the future homeowners build the homes, which are sold at no profit and financed with a zero-interest loan, according to Habitat.

Candidates must demonstrate a need for adequate shelter; the ability to pay back a zero-interest loan and willingness to partner with Habitat to invest 350 to 450 'sweat equity' hours.

