Chloe Coney, 'change agent' of Tampa, recognized with legacy wall

Coney said she hopes the wall encourages the next generation to do great and mighty things.

TAMPA, Fla. — Chloe Coney calls herself a "change agent."

She made history at birth as the first Black baby born at Charlotte County Hospital. She would continue to break barriers and change Tampa for the better.

A legacy wall in honor of Coney was unveiled Friday inside the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC). It started as a means to reduce poverty and deterioration in East Tampa.

"I’m just grateful to be alive to see my legacy wall up here," Coney said.

The legacy wall features Coney at different points in her life and sheds light on her contributions. Coney said she hopes the wall will inspire the next generation of people to take actions that make the community better, just as she has.

Coney became one of three Black students to leave Just Junior High in an effort to begin integrating high schools around the region. She was 13.

"Someone’s got to do it, so why not me? That’s always been my attitude," Coney said. "Just do it."

Coney went on to become the first Black woman hired as a probation and parole officer in all of Hillsborough County. She later founded the CDC in 1992. Her son Ernest M. Coney, Jr. is now the CEO.

Legacy wall designer Ersula K. Odom said she's breathing a sigh of relief over the unveiling after about six months of work.

Odom said the legacy wall captures Coney's love for the community and efforts to rebuild it using her skills and talents.

"Any person can do that in their special place in life," Odom said. "That's the message."

Odom said from a young age, Coney's eyes have always had an intense wisdom and her engaging smile showed she has the intellect to take on the world. That became part of Odom's inspiration as she designed the legacy wall.

"This is only the beginning of her story. Hopefully, what it will cause people to do is tell people, 'Oh yes I remember that. Here’s the rest of the story,'" Odom said.

The legacy wall captures loved ones of Coney and the people she said helped make positive changes possible throughout her career in Tampa.

Among the people who spoke ahead of the unveiling included U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and City Council Member Orlando Gudes.

Speakers noted Coney's courage, love, faith and determination as notable qualities in her legacy.

"How blessed we are that she is a daughter of Tampa," Rep. Castor said. "Thank God we were blessed of Chloe's gift. She is a true blessing to the community."