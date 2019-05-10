CLEARWATER, Fla. — Walking to school may seem like no sweat, but not in this Florida heat.

That's why Linda Overcasher is all the buzz on Pinellas County mom groups Facebook pages.

Clearwater Police said Overcasher has worked to keep kids and teens safe while they walk to and from school each day at the busy intersection of Keene Road and Union Street, near Dunedin Elementary and Dunedin Middle School.

Overcasher noticed the sweltering Florida heat prompted a need for something else for students while they were heading home. She started to bring cold water bottles and coolers of ice.

"I love the kids and I worry about them being too hot," Overcasher said about her good deeds that received attention on The Dunedin Moms Group group recently.

Clearwater police said they are glad to have a crossing guard like her.

