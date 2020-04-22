CLEARWATER, Fla. — The coronavirus has canceled a lot of events, which means a lot of wishes for Make-A-Wish children are on hold right now.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department wants to make sure that the kids know they haven't been forgotten. In a video posted on Twitter Wednesday, Lt. Jason Haynor sent a message saying their wishes are still coming true, they're just delayed for a little while.

"We're all in this together," Lt. Haynor said. "And if there's one thing I can do to encourage you, it's to let you know that we're thinking about you and that we care about you."

He continued to say that in the meantime, "stay positive, take care of yourself and take care of your family. This is temporary and your wishes will come true."

Starting next week, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida will host The Giving Challenge, which is a 24-hour donation event. All donations made during the challenge from noon April 28 through noon April 29 will be matched up to $100 by The Patterson Foundation. You can find more details about the event here.

