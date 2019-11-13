ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg community band is making its second appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

The Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band is gearing up for the trip to the Big Apple.

The band has more than 400 members.

Its mission is to provide an opportunity for people who have been in a high school, college or military band to continue to perform.

The band performed in the parade back in 2008. The group also performs locally in parades and other events.

