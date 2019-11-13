ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg community band is making its second appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
The Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band is gearing up for the trip to the Big Apple.
The band has more than 400 members.
Its mission is to provide an opportunity for people who have been in a high school, college or military band to continue to perform.
The band performed in the parade back in 2008. The group also performs locally in parades and other events.
You can follow its performances by clicking here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Unprecedented Arctic blast to break hundreds of records across the US
- 'Suspicious package' at airport ends up being a medical device
- Video shows woman stealing $22K ring from Kay Jewelers, deputies say
- Grieving son builds 20,000 Christmas light display to honor deceased dad
- 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek gets choked up at message of love from contestant
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter