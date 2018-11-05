ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Dozens of community groups, businesses, and government agencies delivered their Cereal for Summer donations to the 10News studios Friday. And boy, did they keep us busy.

There was a steady stream of cars, vans and trucks loaded down with cereal in our station driveway all day long.

We had so many donations, that we had to call in another truck from Feeding Tampa Bay. Last year, we only filled one truck, so we’re pretty sure that the community donated more cereal this year.

If you still have cereal, don’t worry. You can still bring your collections to the 10News studios next week or to Feeding Tampa Bay.

And there’s also still time to donate this weekend at your Publix store. We want to break last year’s donation record of 54,000 boxes, so keep that cereal coming!

And thank you to everyone who has already donated. You are helping feed hungry children!

