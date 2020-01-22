GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — The hockey community and residents of Grand Rapids are rallying around a local family following the accidental death of a 9-year-old boy.

A Facebook post by the Itasca County Sheriff's Department says Marshall "Turbo" Bader died Sunday in an accident on his family's farm. Marshall was a squirt A in the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association (GRAHA) and a regular at outdoor rinks around the area.

"Marshall loved the sport of hockey and this hockey community. We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone in GRAHA and the Grand Rapids community during this extremely difficult time," his mother Meghan posted on the GRAHA Facebook page.

"His infectious smile, energetic spirit and passion for the game of hockey will be greatly missed," read a post on the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey official Facebook page. "Marshall purchased a new stick while cheering on his sister Maisie and their 12U GRG team last weekend. He was excited to put his new stick to work, but unfortunately he never got the opportunity to get back on the rink to use his newest prized possession. His teammates and friends encourage everyone to leave a stick outside your front door and turn a light on in memory of Marshall."

The hashtag #SticksOutForMarshall triggered a landslide of photos and tributes to the young skater, who will be laid to rest this Sunday, Jan. 26 in Deer River.

