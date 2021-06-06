Community rallies around man paralyzed from chest down after shallow water accident

Trey Byrd was seriously injured in a shallow water incident, leaving most of his body paralyzed. The Hardin Valley community rallied behind him and his family.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Family, friends and the community gathered for a prayer service for one East Tennessee family on Sunday.

Last week, Trey Byrd was on vacation in Florida, shallow water diving with friends, when he had an accident.

"It was a shallow water diving accident he broke his neck and is now paralyzed from the chest down," said Byrd’s sister, Peyton Byrd.

Peyton said Trey was very active, went on runs every day and hiked every weekend. She called her brother adventurous and lots of fun.

“He's always happy, always in a good mood always laughing he loves to play jokes and joke around and he's always just the life of party," Peyton said.

His family in disbelief that this could happen to someone so close to them, doing something so common.



"You don't think it's going to happen to you or to someone that you love but it does," Peyton said.

Now his family and friends are rallying behind him, hosting a prayer service that he was able to attend via FaceTime from his hospital bed.

"We just want prayers. We want prayers for progress," Peyton said.



They are relying on their faith to carry them through this difficult time not just today, but for the long road back to some kind of normal.



"It's our faith we serve a faithful God, and we are trusting in him and relying on him to get us through this," his sister said.



Despite how hard the path ahead is for Trey, Peyton said his spirits are up and he is ready to get to work.