What matters to you? That's what we want to know, and we're giving you a platform to talk about it. Faces of Florida is all about you -- your questions, your concerns, and what you're passionate about. Below are some of the Faces of Florida. We want to add yours!

Simply record a short video and send it to us at FacesOfFlorida@wtsp.com or post using #FacesOfFlorida. And we'll add you!

RED TIDE

ENVIRONMENT

EDUCATION

GUN CONTROL

HEALTHCARE

POLITICIANS

TEXTING AND DRIVING

TRANSPORTATION

FELON RIGHTS

FUNDING THE ARTS

HOMELESSNESS

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION

RAISING OUR KIDS RIGHT

MORE SIDEWALKS

OFFSHORE DRILLING

OPIOID CRISIS

OVERDEVELOPMENT

© 2018 WTSP