Feeding Tampa Bay provides meals to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Two truckloads of water and food went to support those in the Panhandle and Louisiana.

FLORIDA, USA — Feeding Tampa Bay is lending a hand to help feed those still feeling the effects of Hurricane Ida after the storm blew through Louisiana and impacted the Panhandle.

The "leader in hunger relief and first responder when disaster strikes" says it is distributing two truckloads of water and food to the Florida Panhandle.

In coordination with Feeding Florida, FEMA has also authorized "Meals Ready to Eat" to be distributed in the northwest part of the state and in Louisiana, according to a press release.

Hurricane Ida ravaged Louisiana's coast after making landfall, twice as a category 4 storm. In the time since the storm has passed, areas have seen catastrophic storm surge and power outages reaching more than 1 million homes and businesses.

According to a preliminary report, NASA says Ida was the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the continental U.S. The ranking, it adds, is based on the storm's wind speed.