Fern Creek fire sergeant killed in 'tragic' off-duty accident; vigil set for Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek Fire Sergeant Kyle Adams died after an off-duty accident Friday morning, Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I report the loss of a firefighter and a brother today," Hutchens said. "Sgt. Kyle Adams was involved in a tragic accident this morning shortly after getting off duty from the Fern Creek Fire Department."

MetroSafe confirmed a man was taken to UofL Hospital after a piece of equipment trapped him at around 9:30 a.m. Hutchens said the accident is under investigation, unable to give more information.

"He was active not only inside of here, he was probably one of the hardest workers I've ever known, not only did he work here, he ran his own business outside of here," Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said.

Mulvey said the 39-year-old was one of the hardest workers he has ever known, working with the department for over 20 years while also running a second business, Fern Creek Lawn Care.

"He was just well known and liked throughout the community if you go talk to the businesses out here they're likely going to know Kyle and they're going to tell you the same story," Hutchens said. "Sergeant Adams was a pillar to not only our department but the entire community someone that everyone knew trusted and loved he will be deeply missed."

Hutchens said Adams had been at the firehouse since he was a toddler, first coming with his father, a retired Fern Creek firefighter. Adams was just eight shifts away from retiring.

"I just yesterday had a conversation with Kyle in preparation for his retirement and told him that here coming up soon we'd be celebrating his life here at the department, and I never would have thought it would have been this way," Mulvey said.

Mulvey said Adams leaves behind a wife and two children, saying the department will be there for the family for as long as possible.

"Whatever it is that they need, we'll do whatever we can," Mulvey said.

A vigil to honor Adams will take place at Fern Creek Fire Station One located at 6200 Bardstown Road at 9 p.m. Monday.

His visitation is set to take place at Fern Creek Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and the funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church located at 5406 Bardstown Road.

