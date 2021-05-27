'He had a true servant’s heart': Family, friends remember Fern Creek fire Sgt. Kyle Adams during funeral

Sgt. Kyle Adams, 39, served as a firefighter in Fern Creek for more than 20 years. He was eight shifts away from retirement when he died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Surrounded by hundreds of firefighters and loved ones, Fern Creek Fire Department Sgt. Kyle Adams was laid to rest Thursday morning.

Adams, 39, served as a firefighter in Fern Creek for more than 20 years. He was killed last Friday in an accident involving lawn equipment while he was off duty, just days before he was set to retire from the department.

"I could already tell he was preparing to spend that time at home eating dinner every night with the family," Fern Creek Fire Capt. Craig Hampton said earlier this week.

"Soon we'd be celebrating his life here at the department, and I never would have thought it would be this way," Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said earlier this week.

Firefighters from many departments in the Louisville area and beyond were on hand for Adams's funeral and escorted his hearse to the cemetery, where he received his last call.

"Kyle was loved by everybody across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, especially the Fern Creek Community," Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said.

Adams was raised in Fern Creek and spent his entire adult life working to serve his community.

"He just wanted to help," Fern Creek Fire Capt. Eric Brown said. "I mean he had a true servant’s heart."