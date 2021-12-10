Florida Elks join 10 for the Troops drive

Florida Elks members have long supported military and veterans causes, so the 10 for the Troops drive is a perfect fit.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of their mottos is “Elks Care-Elks Share,” and Tampa Bay-area lodges are living up to that ideal this holiday season.

Fifteen Elks lodges are supporting the 10 for the Troops drive. Its members are donating, and they’re also donation drop-off sites for the public.

10 for the Troops is collecting items to brighten the days of our military members serving overseas. The five most requested items are white tube socks, beef jerky, toothpaste, gum and hard candy.

The non-profit Support the Troops will box up the items and send care packages to troops deployed to remote locations and to ships. If you’d like to help with postage, you can donate on the group’s website.

You can also drop off donations at your local Sonny’s BBQ restaurant.