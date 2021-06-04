Community members gather in 'Unite Against Hate' rally at The Florida Holocaust Museum

The Florida Holocaust Museum was targeted with antisemitic graffiti. Authorities are investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Members of the community gathered Thursday outside The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg in a "Unite Against Hate" rally, a week after the building was vandalized.

Musicians and speakers got on stage to tell stories of struggle and pain. They called upon people to work together and spread peace, love and unity.

Graffiti containing antisemitic words and a swastika were spray-painted on the museum's building on May 27.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.