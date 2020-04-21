Have you taken a few walks around your neighborhood in the last few weeks? That’s become a common outlet for many people who’ve been climbing the walls under quarantine.

But your sidewalks probably don’t look like this.

A Florida artist is using his talent to create temporary masterpieces – with chalk.

His goal, according to his Facebook post, his goal is “to spread the smiles as the quarantine gets tougher.” So, he turned to the Avengers, of course.

Spiderman looks like he’s swinging straight out of the sidewalk alongside messages of strength and a continued commitment to staying safer at home.

And it turns out he’s not the only one on the block with some creativity to spare.

A neighbor decided to get in on the fun and go even further down the Disney rabbit hole. Her artistic additions to the sidewalk gallery were filled with iconic characters from some of the classics.

Don’t we all feel a bit like Alice in Wonderland lately?

Also read:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter