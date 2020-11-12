Food and toy donations urgently needed to help families struggling with Christmas

The pandemic has brought the largest need Metropolitan Ministries has faced in its 48-year history.

With two weeks until Christmas, Metropolitan Ministries is asking for your help to make sure thousands of families have a special holiday. There is a huge outreach effort now underway.

As many as 30,000 families have already preregistered for Christmas help. The pandemic has hit families hard and created the largest need Metro has faced in its 48-year history.

While that's a daunting task to make sure no one goes without this holiday season, it's one Metro Ministries knows it can accomplish.

"There's a lot of stress for so many reasons and we get to see so much good and people want to help people if they can and it's a beautiful thing to see especially at the holidays," said Justine Burke with Metropolitan Ministries.

Here's what is most needed right now:

Toys for boys and girls ages 10 to 12

Gifts for teen boys ages 13 to 17

Turkeys, hams, yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce

Gift cards to grocery stores

The holiday tent is open every day of the week, Monday through Saturday from 8:30 to 6:30 and Sunday from 11:00 to 6:00.

Holiday tents and grassroots partner locations throughout six counties will help the ministries reach those most in need in Hillsborough, Pinellas, East and West Pasco, Polk, Manatee, and Hernando. You can find all drop-off locations here.

Main location

Tampa Holiday Tent

2609 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL 33607



Additional location

West Pasco Holiday Tent at Metropolitan Ministries' campus

3214 US-19, Holiday, FL 34691

If you can't give money, you can give your time. Volunteer help is really needed right now for things like making food boxes and helping give out food and toys or hosting a drive of your own.

You can register to receive help here.

