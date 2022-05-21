Fundraiser being held for family of 9-year-old recused from Seffner fire

The local community in Seffner is coming together Saturday to make sure the family affected is able to get back onto their feet.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A family's life was flipped upside-down Thursday night after a house fire forced Hillsborough County deputies to smash a window to save a 9-year-old boy inside. The house was a total loss from the flames along with multiple cars.

There's an ongoing donation and fundraiser happening at the family's store called Florida Farmhouse Market, located at 1020 US-92 in Seffner.

After starting at 11 a.m., the fundraising event is until 4 p.m.

People are asked to bring pots, pans, dishes, silverware, bedding and towels. Gift cards for food and clothes are appreciated as well. Merchandise of Garfield is being collected for Owen, who is a big fan of the animated cat.

"Please come out and support the family," a family friend wrote in a Facebook post.

Owen is recovering at Tampa General Hospital after being rescued from the house fire.

Karen McGinnis, his mother, told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon that her son suffered second-degree burns on his face and right arm from the fire, along with smoke inhalation.

The child is currently "heavily" sedated and comfortable, hooked up to a ventilator, while hospital staff work to clean the wounds, McGinnis said.

Owen's father, Chris Ares, says the 9-year-old could possibly get off the ventilator by Tuesday.