RAEFORD, N.C. — The memorial service for George Floyd, a man killed in police custody last week in Minneapolis, will be held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina.
Floyd was born in North Carolina, and his sister currently lives in Raeford.
A memorial service was planned for Saturday, June 6, at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, of the United American Free Will Baptist Denomination Inc.
A public viewing is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a private, family-only service. The public viewing began early due to high turnout.
A large crowd arrived at the conference center waiting to get in and traffic was backed up as people wait to see Floyd's body.
Floyd's body arrived in Raeford at around 9 a.m., escorted by the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.
