SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Give! Give! Give! The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has started its 2020 Giving Challenge. You might have seen this in your social media feeds.
The organization is trying to see how much money can be raised by noon Wednesday to help nearly 700 non-profits between Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties. These organizations will get the most bang for the buck because for every dollar you give up to $100, the Patterson Foundation is going to match it.
Check out this link so you can see how to donate to your favorite charity and have your donation matched.
