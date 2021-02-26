Go Red for Women 'lunch-in' raises money and awareness for heart disease

More than 300 people joined the virtual Zoom event. One of the first female U.S. Secret Service agents was the keynote speaker.

TAMPA, Fla. — The annual Go Red for Women "lunch-in" held on Friday, Feb. 26, went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still held the same level of inspiration.

It took place on Zoom with more than 300 people in attendance. The event raises money and awareness about heart disease.

It focuses on preventing heart disease and strokes by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

The event's keynote speaker was Kathryn Childers. She made history as one of the first female special agents selected to carry the badge of the U.S. Secret Service and her story was inspiring.

"My challenge to you is if you're scared of something, embrace that fear and just do it scared. Put yourself first and make yourself a priority, especially when it comes to your heart," she said

There were many other personal stories of how heart disease has impacted the lives of women, and men.

This is 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff's fifth year in a row hosting the event. The campaign raised just shy of its $800,000 goal and donations are still welcome! You can text TBGoRed to 41444.

There is a silent auction open to the public until 8:00 p.m. You can check the auction out here.