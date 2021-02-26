Go Red for Women 'lunch-in' raises money and awareness for heart disease

TAMPA, Fla. — The annual Go Red for Women "lunch-in" held on Friday, Feb. 26, went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still held the same level of inspiration.
It took place on Zoom with more than 300 people in attendance. The event raises money and awareness about heart disease.
It focuses on preventing heart disease and strokes by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.
The event's keynote speaker was Kathryn Childers. She made history as one of the first female special agents selected to carry the badge of the U.S. Secret Service and her story was inspiring.
"My challenge to you is if you're scared of something, embrace that fear and just do it scared. Put yourself first and make yourself a priority, especially when it comes to your heart," she said
There were many other personal stories of how heart disease has impacted the lives of women, and men.
This is 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff's fifth year in a row hosting the event. The campaign raised just shy of its $800,000 goal and donations are still welcome! You can text TBGoRed to 41444.
There is a silent auction open to the public until 8:00 p.m. You can check the auction out here.
- QR codes: How to protect your cell phone from scams
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
- '40,000 cases daily': Florida scientists say U.K. variant could spark a 4th wave of COVID-19 infections in the state
- House approves Equality Act with expanded LGBTQ legal safeguards
- Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
- The sky will be extra bright this weekend from the full "Snow Moon"
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter