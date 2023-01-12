Go Red Luncheon raises money to fight heart disease: How you can join

Join 10 Tampa Bay's Carolina Leid at the American Heart Association's Go Red Luncheon.

TAMPA, Fla. — Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. And that’s why each year in Tampa Bay, hundreds of women and men join the fight against it at the American Heart Association’s Go Red Luncheon.

This year's luncheon is on Friday, Feb. 10, at Armature Works in Tampa. It features leadership expert Neen James as the keynote speaker and 10 Tampa Bay anchor Carolina Leid as the emcee.

So "rock your red" and join others in the fight against heart disease. You’ll leave both educated and inspired!