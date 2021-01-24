Family of construction worker killed in stairwell collapse sets up fundraising page

"Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated as I try to take it day by day and breath by breath as needed," his wife wrote.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The family of Mitchel Klock has started a GoFundMe in an effort to help with burial expenses after the 23-year-old construction worker died in a tragic stairwell collapse.

Police say Klock was working at a four-story parking garage on Enterprise Road when the stairwell gave way and buried him in the rubble. A recovery effort would ensue and his body would be recovered two days later.

"[Mitchel] was my rock, my partner in crime, my soulmate, my husband, my best friend. Mitchel and I have been together for 10 years making many memories some good, some crazy, and some I can never share. We were married on 1/24/2021 and starting our new life as Husband and Wife and building our future," Alexis wrote on the page.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter described Klock, who owned his own welding service, as a hardworking person who was trying to care for his family.

"He’s a hardworking guy just trying to care for his family and this is obviously going to strain them emotionally and maybe even financially," Slaughter said during a press conference Wednesday.

His wife, Alexis Klock, started the fundraising page on Christmas Eve. After only being up for three hours, the effort had already raised $2,670.

"Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated as I try to take it day by day and breath by breath as needed. My heart is broken and life will never be the same, but I know Mitchel will always be with me. Forever and ever and then a day longer…..," the GoFundMe reads.

At this point, detectives say they are not calling the collapse a criminal investigation but have conducted interviews, started a death investigation, and are looking holistically into documentation that's available about the structure.

According to Slaughter, the stairwell collapse comes five months after the City of Clearwater first received a complaint about the parking garage and began an investigation.

Documents provided by police show that during the parking garage's inspection, various areas were found that "show signs of deterioration" and an "Unsafe Structure Report" was sent.