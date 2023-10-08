'The people of Maui need us': Hawaiian community across Tampa Bay react to devastating wildfires

Hawaiians living across Tampa Bay say communication with friends and family on the island has been a challenge, with much of Maui's infrastructure damaged.

TAMPA, Florida — People across Tampa Bay with connections to Maui are desperate to get in touch with their loved ones on the island as wildfires burn towns, forests and landmarks to smoke and ash.

Kuuleilani Lilly Velez's family lives in Maui, and she says she hasn't heard from them.

"All lines are down and my family and I are desperate to find everybody and make sure they’re safe," Velez explained.

She has specific concerns about her great-uncle who is missing in the area of the fire.

Meanwhile, Madeline Colon of Tampa is anxiously waiting to hear from friends on the island.

"I have one person that I'm still trying to get in touch with that lives in the area. And so that's still a big concern of ours," Colon said.

Colon lived in Hawaii for 16 years and has many friends on the island.

"Just hearing the news firsthand, it's terrible," she explained. "Just hearing the devastation, the fear in their voices, not knowing what's going to happen."

From Tampa, Colon works virtually as a telehealth counselor for clients in Maui.

"For a lot of my clients affected in that area, I would imagine that there's a lot of trauma," she said. "Seeing the images, seeing the devastation, from what I hear there's a lot of shock and just fear from what's happening on Maui."

Colon explains Hawaii's "aloha spirit" is defined by warmth and caring for others. Now, as part of the state burns, she hopes others can reflect that aloha spirit onto the people of Hawaii.

"Right now, the people of Maui need us the most and to be able to provide what we can, whether it's in donations or other types of support, is something that we can hopefully provide for them," Colon said.