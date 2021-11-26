Pinellas County high school students paint mural for St. Petersburg Distillery

School leaders say the art project is a Thanksgiving tradition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — For six years, students at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg have been spending their Thanksgiving break giving back to the community.

According to Pinellas County Schools, this year was no different.

The high school's mural club on Friday put the finishing touches on an art project that pays tribute to the area's culture and history. Students worked on a mural for St. Petersburg Distillery, which sits across the street from the high school.

School leaders say the tentative title for the mural is "Raising Local Spirits." It depicts the area's natural resources and teaches local folklore and history, the club's organizer, Brian McAllister, said.