'I Love St. Pete' creates nonprofit to help Facebook members experiencing hardship

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Facebook group started in 2009 looking to help build community and lend a hand to those in need across St. Pete has started a new venture.

Out of the "I Love St. Pete" group, creator and head administrator Stan Arthur says grew a newly opened nonprofit to help members in their time of financial need.

"We are now socially responsible to try to raise money to try to help our group members who are less fortunate or facing a financial emergency in the moment," Arthur said.

The idea came about in 2020 when someone Arthur knew of lost their car in an accident and asked if he could help them raise money. He says he turned to the "I Love St. Pete" Facebook group and in five days raised $3,500.

Stories like these aren't hard to come by in the group of 82,200 people that feel more like an online family than a group of strangers and the "magic" kept happening. So, Arthur decided to find a more permanent way to help members with the creation of the "I Love St. Pete Emergency Relief Fund."

"I think that the sky's the limit. I think that people, so many of them with good hearts, they understand exactly what so many others are going through at this time," Arthur said.

Here's how it works. Members of the Facebook group who are in good standing for more than six months and live in the St. Pete area are eligible to apply for relief.

It's a one-time gift, as the nonprofit is not set up for ongoing support. You'll need to fill out a form with your request and will be asked to provide proof of your hardship.

According to Arthur, the support has been "phenomenal" with more than $1,000 being raised within 24 hours. He hopes that the nonprofit can help fill the void for people who need immediate assistance and can't wait for other types of aid.

"If we can get somebody out of a jam that is gonna make the difference for them between winning and losing then we'll do that," Arthur said.