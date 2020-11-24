Ironman 70.3 Florida Triathlon postponed

Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, the Haines City race has been rescheduled.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Thousands of triathletes set to take part in the long-distance Ironman series will now have to wait until next year to compete.

Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, the Ironman 70.3 Florida Triathlon on December 13 has been rescheduled.

Organizers say the Haines City race will now take place on April 18, 2021. All registered athletes will be receiving an email with further information.

Ironman representatives issued the following statement:

"While we are prevented from holding the event in 2020, we thank our athletes for their understanding and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in 2021."