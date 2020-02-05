TAMPA, Fla. — When football season is able to start, Jamies Winston will be playing in a New Orleans Saints uniform. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback signed a 1-year deal last week. But before he heads to the other side of the Gulf, Winston is leaving a parting gift with Tampa restaurants.

Starting today, Winston is teaming up with the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. to distribute meals to families in need. It will all be done at a safe, social distance through the drive-ins of 8 local restaurants.

“My first priority is to serve my community, wherever there is a need,” Winston said. “By partnering with Mrs. Chloe Coney and CDC of Tampa, I'm able to directly assist impacted restaurants and also help families ease some of their worries about food for their children.”

For the next 4 Saturdays, certain Tampa restaurants will receive 1,000 freshly prepared meals, paid for by Winston, to distribute to registered families in need.

The Open Café, Konan’s BBQ, 7th and Grove, M & R Café Southern Cuisine, LivyO’s Catering, Eve Catering, and Mama’s Soul Food are all participating. Saturday's distribution is happening at The Open Cafe.

This isn't the first time Winston has helped with the response to the coronavirus. Earlier this month he teamed up with Dr. Scott Kelley to create a toll free COVID-19 hotline for questions about the virus.

Just last week, Winston and WWE superstar Titus O'Neil worked together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa Bay to hand out boxed meals for families stuck at home.

