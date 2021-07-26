Vinik family pledges another $10 million to Lightning Community Heroes program

The program started in 2011 as a cornerstone initiative of the organization, honoring volunteerism and grassroots local heroes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning owner and chairman Jeff Vinik, along with his wife, Penny, announced on Monday the expansion of the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil.

The pledge commits another $10 million over the course of the next five years.

That's on top of the $50,000 donations that go to a charity selected by a local honoree at every regular season and playoff game at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning Community Heroes program started in 2011 as a cornerstone initiative of the organization, honoring volunteerism and grassroots local heroes whose noble efforts had a positive impact on the community.

Since that time, the Lightning Foundation and the Vinik Family Foundation have celebrated more than 450 local heroes and donated more than $23 million. The reach has been significant, resulting in 958 donations to 628 unique non-profits across the Tampa Bay area.

“In 2011, we announced a long-term financial commitment to the Tampa Bay area through the Community Heroes program and since that time it has become a part of the DNA of the entire Lightning organization,” the Vinik's said. “In addition to our recent successes on the ice, the Community Heroes program continues to be a source of pride for our family and a signature moment at every home game. We’re very excited to be furthering our commitment with an additional $10 million to the selfless heroes of the Tampa Bay community and the organizations they serve.”

Community Heroes are selected by an independent committee. Each honoree is celebrated at Amalie Arena, not only with a $50,000 grant to the charitable organization or organizations of their choice but also with a tradition that has become part of the Lightning gameday experience.

