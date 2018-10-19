TAMPA, Fla.— Millions of people suffer from Crohn’s Disease or Colitis, for which there is no cure.

10News staff will join other community members in Tampa for the 'Take Steps for Crohn's and Colitis' Walk Saturday to help raise awareness for the debilitating digestive diseases.

Our team name: Hilary's Crohnies.

The name comes from 10New’s Hilary Zalla who was diagnosed with Crohn's 13 years ago.

The walk is at 2 p.m. at Al Lopez Park in Tampa.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP