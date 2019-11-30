The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Friday locating a missing 92-year-old man last seen on the Westside.

Police said Clifford Cersey was last seen on Friday around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Planters Grove Drive.

Cersey was said to have left his home to go to a barbershop on Edgewood Avenue, police said.

He drives a silver 2011 Toyota Venza with a Florida tag of EQFN66. He is 5-feet-9-inches weighs, 180 pounds and has blue eyes and gray eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black jeans.

Cersey has been diagnosed with dementia along with other serious medical conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police at 904-630-05000.

Police are asking for the communities help to locate missing 92-year-old Clifford Henry Cersey. He was last seen in the 800 block of Planters Grove Drive Friday afternoon.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office