Vigil held to honor Kathleen Moore

Moore's boyfriend was arrested by deputies. He's charged with second-degree murder in her death.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Loved ones and friends of Kathleen Moore, along with strangers, gathered to honor her life Wednesday.

Attendees were asked to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Moore, 34, was found dead Tuesday in a wooded area near her boyfriend's home in New Port Richey, according to police. Her boyfriend Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested hours before Moore's body was found.

Knapp is charged with second-degree murder in her death. Knapp and Moore had been in an on-and-off relationship for the past five years, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Some family, coworkers and strangers attended Wednesday's vigil, which was held in front of Knapp's home.

"That feels wonderful. That tells me she was touching people’s lives," Reverand Hosea Ward, a relative of Moore, said.

Some coworkers of Moore said she always made them laugh and brought joy to the workplace.

"I don’t think she would want us to be sad. She just wants us to be happy," coworker Almira Eldib said. "I hope many people see this and this doesn’t happen ever again because no one deserves this."

Domestic violence experts say the signs of abuse are not always easy to spot. Moore's coworkers said they never suspected any signs of domestic violence, making her death even tougher to process, citing she appeared to be an outgoing and confident person at work.

Ward said their faith is keeping him and his family hopeful despite their loss.