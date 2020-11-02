For the 12th year in a row, retired Buccaneers Fullback Mike Alstott is bringing some love to kids at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Along with the Mike Alstott Family Foundation, the Alstotts helped more than 50 kids at the hospital select, stuff and outfit teddy bears and other animals of their choice.

The stuffed animals will also include a "rainbow star" (to wish upon) and a birth certificate. The kids got to decorate their own cookies, make Valentine's Day cards and participate in other activities.

The Alstotts also visited other kids who couldn't go to the party and surprised them with a stuffed animal making kit.

The Mike Alstott Family Foundation was formed to allow the Alstotts to assist others in uplifting the minds, hearts and spirits of families and children on their way to realizing their full potential through various events, assistance programs, and celebrations.

