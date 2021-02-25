Family makes donation to Hillsborough school on what would have been their son's first day of kindergarten

Christian Hernandez would have been 5-years-old Thursday. His family is making sure his memory lives on.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — "All the mommas are preparing to send their babies to school for the first time and that is-- that's hard," Lindsay Hernandez said, fighting back tears.

It's something her family would have done with her son Christian Michael Hernandez but never got the chance.

Christian passed away on the day that he was born five years ago Thursday. And this year would have been his first day in kindergarten.

To mark what would have been her son's milestone, her family donated $500 in Christian's name to the kindergarten teachers at Collins Elementary in Hillsborough County.

It's the type of good deed they've done since 2016 as part of "Kindness for Christian Day," in an effort to both carry on their son's memory and spread kindness.

His parents also started the Christian Michael Hernandez Foundation in their son's honor. You can learn more about their work here.