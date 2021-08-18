x
Police officers rescue kittens from hot crate abandoned in alley

They saved two of them, although one had already died due to heat exhaustion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police officers were on patrol when they found something that made them stop in their tracks — a hot crate with kittens inside.

The crate had been left in an alley Wednesday afternoon, according to police. There were three kittens inside, but one had already died due to heat exhaustion when police found it. They quickly rescued the surviving two.

They brought them out from the crate and made sure they were cooled down and given water. Then, they brought them to Young Williams Animal Center to be examined and treated.

Despite their situations, police said the kittens were in good spirits. The officers went on a small photoshoot with them before dropping them off at the animal center.

