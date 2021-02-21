Mr. James Richardson Senior was born back in 1921

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday, a Laurens County veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.

Mr. James Richardson Senior greeted family and friends with a drive-thru-style birthday party. Richardson served in the United States Navy, has 8 kids, and at least 20 grandchildren, according to his family.

During the event, family and friends played music, gave Richardson gifts and got a plate of food at the end of the parade. Richardson's daughter says the entire family is grateful for Mister James.

"They have lived and seen things that we will never live and see, they have a lot of wisdom, a lot to teach others, and we could learn a lot from them if we would sit and learn," Caroline Richardson said.