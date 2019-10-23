OLDSMAR, Fla. — There’s a way to have fun and help our veterans in November.

On Nov. 10, join 10News and Jan Stephenson’s Crossroads Foundation for the Legendary Voices of Rock Concert at the Oldsmar Event Center.

Proceeds from the concert help fund golf programs for veterans with disabilities and for first responders.

“This annual event brings the Legends of Rock to the stage and this year we have a great show planned for you,” said Stephenson, herself a legend in the world of golf.

Sunday’s show features John Cafferty and Michael Antunes (Beaver Brown Band), and they’ll be backed by the internationally-acclaimed Stormbringer band.

Doors at the Oldsmar Event Center (at the Oldsmar Flea Market) open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $100.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Concertgoers are also encouraged to bring items to donate to 10 for the Troops. Look for the 10News tent. We’ll be collecting: White Tube Socks, Toothpaste, Razors, Beef Jerky, Gum. We’ll give your donations to the group Support the Troops, and they’ll ship them overseas. People who donate will receive some free 10News swag!