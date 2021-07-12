Lightning and TECO team up to pay monthly utility bills for veterans

During July, 31 lucky veterans will have their utility bills covered.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Electric are teaming up to pay utility bills for veterans during the month of July. One veteran will be selected each day, with a total of 31 veterans having their bills covered.

"We are excited to continue our community outreach with our friends and partners at TECO to support those in need throughout Tampa Bay," said Elizabeth Frazier, executive director of the Lightning Foundation.

The 'Share with our Veterans' program is part of the Lightning and TECO's community outreach initiative launched last year to support Tampa Bay during the pandemic. Potential recipients are being identified with assistance from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and local charity Tampa Crossroads.

"We are proud to join forces with the Lightning to give back to local veterans in such a powerful way through the Share program," said Tampa Electric President and CEO Archie Collins.

Last year, the Share program helped support 91 residents who were impacted by the pandemic and needed financial assistance for utility bills.