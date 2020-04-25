ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday, Kevin Hassett, the Economic Advisor to the President, says national unemployment could reach 16%. That’s significantly higher than unemployment in the great recession. In Florida, the state has processed nearly 700,000 claims.

Small businesses around the country and here in the Tampa Bay are struggling to stay afloat.

Normally this would be Ashe Couture Boutique's busy season selling swimsuits. Along with all other non-essential businesses, the store's doors are shut right now. That’s been tough on business.

"I can speak for myself, I’ve applied for ten grants for the store, and nothing has come of any of it, and I know I’m not alone," owner Amanda Henderson said.

The store was already active on social media, particularly on Instagram, and now they’re relying on that customer base to get them through.

"Everybody has been amazing. We’re running so many things that are Instagram exclusive, because there will be another side of this, because there will be another side of this so if you’re not active now you will have to dig yourself out of that hole on the other side," she said.

The shop started as an online store, so they had an advantage when it was time to move all the sales from their physical store to the website.

Owner Amanda says they haven’t laid off any employees but have taken a hit on profits. She says she hopes people in Tampa Bay will continue to shop locally, even if it’s virtually only for now.

"The small businesses are the ones that need it. They need your support. A lot of them aren’t going to see the other side," she said.

