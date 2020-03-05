CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple in Flour Bluff got quite the surprise when their family held a parade in honor of their wedding anniversary.

Mary Lou Ybarra has been married for 61 years. To make sure they could celebrate all together, their children had family and loved ones from all over the state of Texas come down with noisemakers, even a serenade, signs, balloons, and an accordion.

"We’re just here to show them how much we love them," stated one family member.

"I wasn’t expecting all of this," said Mrs. Ybarra.



The family says as soon as the plan was made, everyone wanted to be a part of it.

The family also says that as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over, the family plans on throwing an even bigger party.

People continue to celebrate life biggest moments while trying to keep their most vulnerable family members safe from the coronavirus.

