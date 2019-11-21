TAMPA, Fla. — Basketball legend, businessman and philanthropist Earvin Magic Johnson was in Tampa Thursday, helping to usher in the holiday season by helping hand out Thanksgiving meals to some needy families in the area.



“I wanna make sure that the community understands it’s health and how to take care of itself as well,” he said. “How to eat well. All those types of things and today being able to give away turkeys and touch some people that’s why it’s all about.”



Johnson said he grew up in an area not very different from the East Tampa neighborhood he visited.



It’s why the former NBA superstar says he himself--is so grateful.

Johnson has long been committed to communities. It's a role that stemmed from his own diagnosis with HIV at the peak of his NBA career.



“I’ve been talking with so many people who’ve been living with HIV. And, been able to answer a lot of questions for them, tell him about my own story. Tell them about why am doing well: because I take my meds. I do what I’m supposed to do,” Johnson said. “I have a positive attitude about my new status. So, all those types of things.“



Magic Johnson embodies the spirit of perseverance. He is an inspiration to countless people who now see HIV as a treatable disease.



In 2013, Johnson brought his Clear Health Alliance concept to Tampa, working with USF and the Hillsborough County Health Department to provide life-saving information and HIV treatment programs to that they might not otherwise be able to afford it.



“It’s not a far-fetched approach to say he has saved lives because of the publicity that he’s provided to the disease,” the department’s infectious disease director Carlos Mercado said. ”And also getting into care and just having people in care a care plan that some other people might not have access to.”



“This is what it’s all about,” Johnson said. “When you’ve been blessed. You’ve got to bless other people.”



Johnson is now the public face of Simply Healthcare, which was a primary sponsor of Thursday’s pop-up pantry in East Tampa, where they provided free food, including Thanksgiving turkeys, to those in need.



Heaven Destiny’s Church, which held the event was more than grateful to have a little holiday "Magic" on hand. And, Johnson seemed genuinely grateful to be part of it.



“I’d rather do that than any other thing, give back,” he said. “Events like today. It’s who I am. It’s natural for me to be here.“



Johnson also met with several Tampa Bay dignitaries, talking about another issue very important to him. The battle against food insecurity. He said he has been working with church groups around the nation to help families who often have to choose between buying food and paying for other expenses like shelter, utilities or medical treatment.

RELATED: Metropolitan Ministries needs your help filling their shelves ahead of Thanksgiving

RELATED: ‘Cranksgiving’ brings bicyclists together to give back for the holidays

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter





